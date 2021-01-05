UrduPoint.com
Iranian Oil Minister Hopes OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Agreement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said he hoped the OPEC+ meeting would end with an agreement of the parties.

"I think there will be an agreement, but I don't know which one," Zanganeh, whose video comment was published by the Shana news agency, said.

Earlier, several sources from the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik that at the meeting of all OPEC+ countries held on Monday, Russia was still in favor of an increase in oil production of the alliance in February by 500,000 barrels per day, but many deal participants were against.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries confirmed late on Monday that the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting would reconvene on Tuesday after the members had reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the volume of the February oil production cuts.

