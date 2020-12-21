UrduPoint.com
Iranian Oil Minister Praises Dynamics In Energy Cooperation With Russia - Iranian Embassy

Iranian Oil Minister Praises Dynamics in Energy Cooperation With Russia - Iranian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has praised a deepening cooperation between the Islamic republic and Russia during a visit to Moscow, his country's embassy said.

"Fortunately, cooperation has been deepening day by day," he was quoted as saying at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

Zanganeh, who flew to Moscow on Sunday for talks with his former and current counterparts, stressed the need for a strong Russian-Iranian partnership in the face of US sanctions.

Alexander Novak, Russia's former energy chief and lead negotiator in talks with the OPEC major oil exporters, confirmed that Russia was determined to further enhance energy cooperation with Iran.

