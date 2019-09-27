Iranian Oil Minster To Speak At Russian Energy Week Forum On October 2
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:58 PM
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, according to the event's program
The forum will be held in Moscow on October 2-5.
Zanganeh is expected to attend the session Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry, in which Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will also participate.