Iranian Oil Minster To Speak At Russian Energy Week Forum On October 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:58 PM

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, according to the event's program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, according to the event's program.

The forum will be held in Moscow on October 2-5.

Zanganeh is expected to attend the session Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry, in which Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will also participate.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

