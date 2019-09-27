Iranian Oil Minster to Speak at Russian Energy Week Forum on October 2

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, according to the event's program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh is expected to deliver a speech at the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, according to the event 's program.

The forum will be held in Moscow on October 2-5.

Zanganeh is expected to attend the session Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry, in which Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will also participate.