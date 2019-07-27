UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Omani Foreign Ministers Hold Meeting in Tehran - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"[The sides] discussed bilateral cooperation and good relations as well as recent regional and international events," the statement published in ministry's Telegram channel read.

According to the statement, the sides stressed the importance of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

In May, Omani officials said Muscat was ready to mediate talks between Tehran and Washington amid rising tensions US-Iranian tensions.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated last week when Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in response to a UK seizure of an Iranian oil tanker earlier.

Following the incident, the US military said it was developing an intentional maritime security framework dubbed Operation Sentinel to enhance security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.

