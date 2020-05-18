Iranian Parliament Approves Law Allowing Creating of Virtual Embassy in Jerusalem- Reports

The Iranian parliament has approved a law that will permit the creation of a virtual embassy in Jerusalem as part of measures to counter Israel, domestic media reported on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Iranian parliament has approved a law that will permit the creation of a virtual embassy in Jerusalem as part of measures to counter Israel, domestic media reported on Monday.

According to the state-run Mehr news agency, the parliament approved the motions, which are aimed at countering Israeli aggression against Palestine and other Muslim countries in the region, which were put forward by the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Among the proposals, parliament signed off on the creation of a virtual embassy to Palestine, which will be based in the city of Jerusalem, the agency reported.

Iran will also provide greater support to the Palestinian people, forbid those associated with Israeli companies, groups, and non-governmental organizations from participating at domestic and international expos, and prohibit the use of Israeli software in Iran, the agency reported.

All Iranian nationals will also be banned from traveling to the "occupied lands of Palestine," as quoted by the agency.

The motions follow in the wake of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Israel this past week. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Vice Prime Minister Benny Gantz to discuss Iran's so-called destabilizing behavior in the middle East.