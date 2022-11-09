UrduPoint.com

Iranian Parliament Calls For Death Penalty For Riots Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The vast majority, or 227 out of 290 lawmakers in Iran's parliament demanded on Tuesday that the country's judiciary impose the death penalty for the participants in the violent protests ongoing in the country.

"We, the representatives of this nation, demand that all those governing the country, including the judiciary, teach a lesson as soon as possible to the warriors who, like the militants of ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), using bladed weapons and firearms, encroached on the lives and property of people, and carry out the execution order against these warriors, whatever clothing they wear and whatever circle they belong to, in order to prove to everyone that the life, property, safety and honor of our dear compatriots is the red line of this regime, and in this matter it will not be lenient toward anyone," the parliament said in a statement published by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away upon release from police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Protest Riots Police Iran Russia Parliament ISIS Circle Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his ..

Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of Imran Khan spreading anarchy t ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister departs for Pakistan on conclusion ..

Prime Minister departs for Pakistan on conclusion of two-day Egypt visit

5 minutes ago
 PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long ..

PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long march: Khawaja Asif

5 minutes ago
 Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day ..

Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day Critical Part of US Democracy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.