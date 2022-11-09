Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The vast majority, or 227 out of 290 lawmakers in Iran's parliament demanded on Tuesday that the country's judiciary impose the death penalty for the participants in the violent protests ongoing in the country.

"We, the representatives of this nation, demand that all those governing the country, including the judiciary, teach a lesson as soon as possible to the warriors who, like the militants of ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), using bladed weapons and firearms, encroached on the lives and property of people, and carry out the execution order against these warriors, whatever clothing they wear and whatever circle they belong to, in order to prove to everyone that the life, property, safety and honor of our dear compatriots is the red line of this regime, and in this matter it will not be lenient toward anyone," the parliament said in a statement published by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away upon release from police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.