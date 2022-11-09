UrduPoint.com

Iranian Parliament Calls For Death Penalty For Riots Participants

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The vast majority, or 227 out of 290 lawmakers in Iran's parliament demanded on Tuesday that the country's judiciary impose the death penalty for the participants in the violent protests ongoing in the country.

"We, the representatives of this nation, demand that all those governing the country, including the judiciary, teach a lesson as soon as possible to the warriors who, like the militants of ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), using bladed weapons and firearms, encroached on the lives and property of people, and carry out the execution order against these warriors, whatever clothing they wear and whatever circle they belong to, in order to prove to everyone that the life, property, safety and honor of our dear compatriots is the red line of this regime, and in this matter it will not be lenient toward anyone," the parliament said in a statement published by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away upon release from police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Protest Riots Police Iran Russia Parliament ISIS Circle Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

36 seconds ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

39 seconds ago
 Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Uk ..

Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Already Operational

40 seconds ago
 WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organ ..

WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organization's Ratings - President

42 seconds ago
 Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.