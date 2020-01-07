UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Parliament Designates US Army, Pentagon As Terrorist Entities - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

Iranian Parliament Designates US Army, Pentagon as Terrorist Entities - Reports

The Iranian parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to designate the US Army and Pentagon as terrorist entities in the wake of killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the country's Tasnim news agency has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Iranian parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to designate the US Army and Pentagon as terrorist entities in the wake of killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the country's Tasnim news agency has reported.

The motion passed at an open parliament session also obliges the government to allocate 200 million Euros ($224 million) from the National Development Fund for the elite Quds Force.

Last week, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani in an operation ordered by US President Donald Trump, who claims that the top Iranian general was a "murderer" and terrorist who plotted attacks on Americans. The Iranian leadership has pledged that Soleimani's death will not go unavenged.

Trump, in turn, threatened that the United States would strike over 50 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, should Iran retaliate. The statement prompted criticism since targeting cultural sites is considered a war crime under international law. The US leader yet reiterated his threat.

Iran and the US have long been accusing each other of using terrorist methods. Back in April, Washington formally designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, of which the Quds Force is a part, as a foreign terrorist organization. Tehran responded by designating the US Central Command as a terrorist organization and the American government as a sponsor of terrorism.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Army Iran Washington Parliament Threatened Pentagon Iraq Trump Tehran United States April From Government Top Million Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

5 minutes ago

Snowfall and rain to continue for more two days

6 minutes ago

16 persons injured in cylinder blast and gas leaka ..

6 minutes ago

Ayia Napa Briton sentenced over false rape claim

6 minutes ago

Australia fires: Almost 2,000 homes destroyed in m ..

6 minutes ago

Soleimani: Iranians flock to hometown for commande ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.