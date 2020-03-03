UrduPoint.com
Iranian Parliament Expected To Be Formed In Next 3 Months - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was expecting to have a new parliament established within the next three months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was expecting to have a new parliament established within the next three months.

Iranians went to the polls on February 21 to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Expert Assembly, which appoints the country's spiritual leader.

"As for the parliamentary elections in Iran, I would like to note that the elections took place, now votes are being counted in polling stations, and our legal authorities check that there are no violations in these districts.

Therefore, I think that in the next three months the parliament will be formed," Jalali said at the meeting with Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev.

The elections will decide the fate of the incumbent government, whose survival depends on the victory of the so-called reformers supporting President Hassan Rouhani over the conservatives, who oppose his government.

