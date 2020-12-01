UrduPoint.com
Iranian Parliament Ratifies General Outlines For Nuclear Revival Plan - Reports

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday ratified the general outlines of a national plan to boost nuclear activity in the wake of the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, media reporte

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday ratified the general outlines of a national plan to boost nuclear activity in the wake of the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, media reported.

According to the Mehr news agency, the so-called general outlines of the counteractive plan for the lifting of sanctions were passed with 248 votes in favor.

"The nuclear program should proceed according to the needs of the country and we expect it to be strengthened after this [move], and the aim of the plan is to counter the sanctions imposed on the Iranian people by American and Western countries," parliament's national security and foreign policy commission spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The counteractive plan was given double urgency on Saturday following the assassination of the top Iranian nuclear scientist. On Sunday, the parliament passed a relevant bill, dubbed "The strategic measure for the removal of sanctions.

"

In accordance with the plan, Iran will be producing at least 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium annually. The weapons-grade uranium has an enrichment level of over 20 percent. Iran is currently enriching uranium at a level above 4 percent, rather than the 3.67 percent prescribed by the nuclear deal.

The plan also authorizes the use of IR-2M uranium enrichment centrifuges and IR-6 centrifuges, while the nuclear deal provides for the use of the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The legislation will also oblige the government to suspend implementation of the Additional Protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which allows the global watchdog to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities.

The bill needs to be ratified by the Guardian Council, a special non-parliamentary authority, in order to take effect.

