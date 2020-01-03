UrduPoint.com
Iranian Parliament Says US Bases In Strike Range As Tensions Soar Over Soleimani's Killing

Iranian Parliament Says US Bases in Strike Range as Tensions Soar Over Soleimani's Killing

The US hostile actions in the Middle East will put its bases within Iran's strike range, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The US hostile actions in the middle East will put its bases within Iran's strike range, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee said Friday.

This comes after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike at the Baghdad airport on Friday morning.

Tehran has vowed revenge.

"If Americans target our troops in other countries of the region, it will be easier to take Americans in the crosshairs," Mojtaba Zolnour was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The senior legislator estimated that 36 US bases were within Iran's strike range. The closest of them is located in the Gulf island monarchy of Bahrain, he said.

