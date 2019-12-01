Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani Not Running for Reelection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday he would not stand for a new term after being in the job for more than a decade.

"I do not plan to run for parliamentary chairmanship ...

It is not a spontaneous decision, I thought about this hard and long," he said during a televised press conference.

Larijani was first elected speaker in 2008. A majority of legislators in the 290-seat parliament voted to reelect him last May.

A new parliamentary vote is scheduled for February 21, 2020. Candidates have a week, starting this Sunday, to register their applications.