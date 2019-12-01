UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani Not Running For Reelection

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani Not Running for Reelection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani said Sunday he would not stand for a new term after being in the job for more than a decade.

"I do not plan to run for parliamentary chairmanship ...

It is not a spontaneous decision, I thought about this hard and long," he said during a televised press conference.

Larijani was first elected speaker in 2008. A majority of legislators in the 290-seat parliament voted to reelect him last May.

A new parliamentary vote is scheduled for February 21, 2020. Candidates have a week, starting this Sunday, to register their applications.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Job February May Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.