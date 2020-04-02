Iranian Parliament Speaker Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Reports

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Thursday, citing the parliament's public relations department

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Thursday, citing the parliament's public relations department.

Larijani, tested due to having some of coronavirus symptoms, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, IRIB added.