Iranian Parliament Speaker Diagnosed With Coronavirus

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for COVID-19, the parliament's public relations department said Thursday.

"After the emergence of a number of symptoms, he [Larijani] underwent testing for coronavirus.

Given the positive result, he is currently quarantined and undergoing treatment," the department said in a statement.

There are currently about 20 lawmakers infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Iran has, so far, registered 50,468 COVID-19 cases, 3,160 of which are fatal. Over 16,000 patients have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.