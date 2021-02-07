Iranian Parliament Speaker Says Supreme Leader Values Ties With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that his nation's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, valued strategic ties with Russia.

Ghalibaf spoke to the media before leaving for Russia where he will spend three days at the invitation of Viachelsav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The supreme leader has always emphasized the strategic nature of our relationship and identified Russia as a priority for my first [foreign] trip," he said.

The Iranian spiritual leader has reportedly asked the conservative lawmaker to pass an important message. He was due to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Russian security officials.