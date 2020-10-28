UrduPoint.com
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"One of my staff members contracted coronavirus. At midnight, my test result was announced, it was positive too," Ghalibaf wrote on Twitter.

He said he was currently under quarantine and hoped he could continue to fulfill his duties.

On Tuesday, Iran set two anti-records at once - for coronavirus death toll and infections per day. The Ministry of Health said that over the past 24 hours, 6,968 new cases of COVID-19 infection had been confirmed and 346 people died.

The total number of people infected since February 19, when the authorities first announced the registration of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the country, reached 581,824, with 33,299 deaths. The number of recoveries has reached 463,611.

