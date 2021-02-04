Iranian Parliament Speaker to Visit Russia Next Week - Ambassador

The speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, will pay a visit to Russia next week to discuss security issues, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, will pay a visit to Russia next week to discuss security issues, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

"Next week, we will witness Majlis chairman Ghalibaf's visit to Russia, he will meet with representatives of the Russian parliament to discuss security issues. The visit may have a great impact on the development of the Iranian-Russian relations," Jalali said at a press conference.