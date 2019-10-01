(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's willingness to solve problems with Tehran through dialogue

On Sunday, the Saudi crown prince told the CBS broadcaster in an interview that he preferred a political and peaceful resolution of the contradictions with Tehran, rather than a military option.

"Our doors are open for Saudi Arabia. We welcome the words of Mohammed bin Salman about his willingness to solve problems with Iran through dialogue," Larijani told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

According to Larijani, a Saudi-Iranian dialogue could solve many regional, political and security problems.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two largest countries in the middle East, have historically competed over geopolitical and religious reasons.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its missions in Tehran and Mashhad had been attacked by violent mobs, exacting revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudis. Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti cut their diplomatic ties with Iran as well.

Tehran and Riyadh support different sides in the Yemeni war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-supported government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. In the latest wave of tensions, Riyadh blamed Tehran for attacking Saudi oil refineries. Iran denied involvement and said the Yemeni rebels, who claimed responsibility for the strikes, had the right to defend themselves against Saudi Arabia.