UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Parliament Speaker Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince's Readiness For Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Iranian Parliament Speaker Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince's Readiness for Dialogue

Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's willingness to solve problems with Tehran through dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Iran's parliamentary speaker, Ali Larijani, welcomed on Tuesday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's willingness to solve problems with Tehran through dialogue.

On Sunday, the Saudi crown prince told the CBS broadcaster in an interview that he preferred a political and peaceful resolution of the contradictions with Tehran, rather than a military option.

"Our doors are open for Saudi Arabia. We welcome the words of Mohammed bin Salman about his willingness to solve problems with Iran through dialogue," Larijani told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

According to Larijani, a Saudi-Iranian dialogue could solve many regional, political and security problems.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two largest countries in the middle East, have historically competed over geopolitical and religious reasons.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after its missions in Tehran and Mashhad had been attacked by violent mobs, exacting revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudis. Bahrain, Sudan and Djibouti cut their diplomatic ties with Iran as well.

Tehran and Riyadh support different sides in the Yemeni war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-supported government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. In the latest wave of tensions, Riyadh blamed Tehran for attacking Saudi oil refineries. Iran denied involvement and said the Yemeni rebels, who claimed responsibility for the strikes, had the right to defend themselves against Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Riyadh Oil Saudi Djibouti Mashhad Tehran Bahrain Saudi Arabia Sudan Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman January Sunday 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

6 minutes ago

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

21 minutes ago

Officers posted in KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-drugs campaign in educational institutions

3 minutes ago

IGP Punjab urges scientific investigation methods ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Confirm Man Got Shot During Ralli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.