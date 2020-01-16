Iranian Parliament to Discuss 4 Anti-US Motions at Open Sessions in Coming Days - Reports

The Iranian parliament will discuss four motions directed against the United States amid the recent escalation of tensions between the two countries, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Iranian parliament will discuss four motions directed against the United States amid the recent escalation of tensions between the two countries, media reported on Thursday.

One of the motions envisages creation of a museum featuring US crimes, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported. The other three call for preventing journalists who support US sanctions against Tehran from entering Iran, providing ministerial support for producing anti-US films and comprehensive support of Iranian individuals and institutions harmed by the US sanctions, the media added.

The Iranian parliament will hold open sessions on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to the news agency.

On January 3, the United States killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

In response, the US administration announced new sanctions against Iran on Friday, designating eight senior Iranian officials involved in the attack and 17 Iranian iron and steel companies.