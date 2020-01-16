UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Parliament To Discuss 4 Anti-US Motions At Open Sessions In Coming Days - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:34 PM

Iranian Parliament to Discuss 4 Anti-US Motions at Open Sessions in Coming Days - Reports

The Iranian parliament will discuss four motions directed against the United States amid the recent escalation of tensions between the two countries, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Iranian parliament will discuss four motions directed against the United States amid the recent escalation of tensions between the two countries, media reported on Thursday.

One of the motions envisages creation of a museum featuring US crimes, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported. The other three call for preventing journalists who support US sanctions against Tehran from entering Iran, providing ministerial support for producing anti-US films and comprehensive support of Iranian individuals and institutions harmed by the US sanctions, the media added.

The Iranian parliament will hold open sessions on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to the news agency.

On January 3, the United States killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

In response, the US administration announced new sanctions against Iran on Friday, designating eight senior Iranian officials involved in the attack and 17 Iranian iron and steel companies.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Film And Movies Iran Parliament Iraq Tehran Baghdad United States January Sunday Media From Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

51 minutes ago

Defective spare parts massively used in country ma ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Broke Law by Blocking Ukraine Funds - ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: European Court of Human Rights Sometimes Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin Says Was Not ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar organizes awareness s ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.