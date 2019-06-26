Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Russia Next Week - Ambassador in Moscow

A delegation from the Iranian parliament is due to visit Russia next week, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) A delegation from the Iranian parliament is due to visit Russia next week, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow there will a meeting of our military representatives.

Next week, an Iranian vice president and a delegation from the [Iranian] parliament arrives [in Russia]," the ambassador told reporters.

He noted that Russia and Iran held regular meetings at various levels.

Earlier, the Iranian embassy reported that Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari would visit Russia and take part in the INNOPROM, the International Industrial Fair held in the city of Yekaterinburg, in July.