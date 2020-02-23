Iranian Parliamentary Race Heads Into Runoff in 11 Constituencies - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) A second round of voting will be held in 11 Iranian Constituencies where candidates running for parliamentary seats failed to secure at least a quarter of votes cast, media said Sunday.

The runoff is set for April 17, the semi-official news agency Fars said.

Two candidates will run for the remaining seats in each of the outstanding constituencies.

Almost 43 percent of eligible Iranian voters cast ballots on Friday, in what was the lowest turnout in more than four decades ago.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli explained the poor turnout by anxiety over a spike in coronavirus infections in the country and tensions in the region.