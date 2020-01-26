Iranian Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Tehran Due to Technical Fault - Reports

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) An Airbus A300-600 passenger airliner operated by Iran Airtour has made an emergency landing in the Iranian capital of Tehran due to an unspecified technical issue, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the aircraft took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport bound for the Turkish city of Istanbul, but a technical issue forced the plane to turn back and land at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport.

No passengers or crew were injured during the incident, the agency reported.