Iranian Patients Receive 3 Cancer, Transplant Drug Shipments Via Swiss Channel - Hook

(@imziishan)

A new Swiss humanitarian channel was successfully used for the first time to deliver cancer and transplant drugs to patients in Iran, US Special Representative Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A new Swiss humanitarian channel was successfully used for the first time to deliver cancer and transplant drugs to patients in Iran, US Special Representative Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"We [the United States] are pleased to announce that we have completed the sale and delivery of cancer drugs and transplant drugs to Iran," Hook said.

A few months ago, Hook said, the US government announced working with the Swiss on a new financial channel for humanitarian goods that would allow companies to take advantage of sanctions exemptions for food, medicine, medical devices and agricultural products.

"So, it's a very good thing that Iranian cancer and transplant patients are now receiving critical treatments through this new channel.

.. There have been three shipments in this first transaction," Hook said.

Hook said the channel applies strict due diligence measures to avoid misuse by the Iranian government.

Human Rights Watch said in a report in October that the health of Iranian civilians is being threatened by US sanctions, which are blocking shipments of medicine to the Islamic republic despite exemptions for humanitarian supplies.

Washington fully re-imposed sanctions against Tehran in 2018 that had been lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the accord.