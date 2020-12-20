UrduPoint.com
Iranian Petroleum Minister To Visit Russia On Sunday To Discuss Oil Market Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:47 AM

Iranian Petroleum Minister to Visit Russia on Sunday to Discuss Oil Market Developments

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh will travel to Moscow on Sunday to discuss the current situation with the oil market with his Russian colleagues, the Iranian Shana petroleum industry-related news agency said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh will travel to Moscow on Sunday to discuss the current situation with the oil market with his Russian colleagues, the Iranian Shana petroleum industry-related news agency said on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, Zangeneh is expected to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

More Stories From World

