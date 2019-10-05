Iranian PhD Student Returns Home After Spending Over One Year in Australian Jail - Reports

An Iranian research student incarcerated in Australia for more than a year has been finally released and is already home, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported on Saturday

Reza Dehbashi, 38, was working on his PhD in the University of Queensland in Brisbane when he was arrested in August 2018 for allegedly attempting to buy and transfer cutting-edge US military radar equipment through Dubai to Iran despite never visiting the United States.

According to the IRIB, the Australian authorities originally planned to extradite Dehbashi to the United States, but later changed their mind and released him. The Iranian Foreign Ministry is said to have played a major role in arriving to this outcome.

Earlier in the day, Jolie King and Mark Firkin, an Australian blogger couple, who had been detained in Iran for several months for reportedly flying a drone without a permit, returned to Australia after all charges against them had been dropped.