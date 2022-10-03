Iranian Plane Lands in China After Reports of Bomb on Board - Aviation Data Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) A passenger jet operated by Iran's Mahan Air successfully landed at the international airport in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Monday after reports about an alleged bomb on board, according to Chinese aviation data service VariFlight.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Mahan Air contacted the Indian Air Traffic Control after receiving a message about a bomb on broad the passenger jet heading from Tehran to Guangzhou, ANI news agency reported, citing sources. The pilot of the plane reportedly requested a landing in New Delhi but the Indian authorities rejected the request, proposing instead that the plane fly to the Indian city of Jaipur.

The pilot refused to divert the aircraft, after which New Delhi scrambled fighter jets to intercept the plane. However, the passenger jet soon left Indian airspace.

The plane landed at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in southern China at 17:02 local time (09:02 GMT) with an hour delay, according to VariFlight. The aircraft also took off from Tehran with a delay of 32 minutes. There were no reports of possible casualties or confirmation of an emergency on board.

Following the message about a bomb threat, the flight became the most followed flight on FlightRadar24 on Monday, with over 10,000 people simultaneously monitoring the movement of the plane.