Iranian Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Shiraz Due to Engine Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) A plane belonging to Iranian airline Aseman made an emergency landing in Shiraz on Monday due to engine fire, the IRIB broadcaster reported.

The Muscat-bound plane returned to the Shiraz airport several minutes after departure after one of the engines caught fire, according to IRIB.