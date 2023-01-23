Iranian Police Arrest 3 Women Journalists for Anti-Government Protests - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Iranian police have arrested three women journalists over the past two days for anti-government protests, Iranian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Iranian police have arrested three women journalists over the past two days for anti-government protests, Iranian media reported on Monday.

The total number of detained journalists since the start of protests in Iran in September 2022 has already reached 79, the Etemad Online news portal reported.

According to the YJC news agency, the journalists were arrested on charges of anti-government propaganda activities, as well as for actions detrimental to Iran's national security.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

