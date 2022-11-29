Iranian Police Arrest Gun Smugglers in Central Province Isfahan - Deputy Police Commander

UrduPoint.com

Iranian law enforcement agencies arrested members of a gun-smuggling gang on Tuesday, the deputy police commander of Iran's central province of Isfahan has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Iranian law enforcement agencies arrested members of a gun-smuggling gang on Tuesday, the deputy police commander of Iran's central province of Isfahan has said.

"By tracking the movements of enemy and anti-revolutionary groups and networks that planned to create unrest and instability in the country through smuggling and distribution of weapons among thugs, the police officers of the Isfahan province managed to identify members of the gang involved in the smuggling of combat and hunting weapons during operation ... and detain all of them," the deputy commander said, as quoted by the state-run Fars news agency.

The police found 37 combat and hunting weapons, as well as 650 live rounds during a search of the gang's hiding place, the official stated.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

During the ongoing protests, members of Iran's security forces were reportedly attacked and some have been killed in the clashes with rioters. Street violence is mainly concentrated in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran and Kurdistan. In addition, attacks on clerics and imams of Iranian mosques increased in the country's peripheral provinces in early November. Law enforcement agencies have arrested people recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran. Large amounts of weapons regularly supplied to rioters have been seized at Iran's borders.

