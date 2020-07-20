UrduPoint.com
Iranian Police Conduct Arrests Over Incitement To Protests Last Week - State Media

Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Police in Iran have detained individuals deemed to have incited protests in the country's southwestern province of Khuzestan last week, the IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Protests in the Behbahan city of Khuzestan broke out late last week as people took to the streets to protest against economic mismanagement.

"All individuals who incited unlawful demonstration in Behbahan have been arrested," Khuzestan police chief Heydar Abbasi said, as quoted by the media.

The official did not specify the number of arrested people.

The protest in Behbahan, according to the police, has left no casualties or material damage.

