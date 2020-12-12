Iranian Police Detain Armed Hostage-Taker in City of Qom - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Iranian police on Saturday detained an assailant, who took 10 people hostage in the city of Qom, the state-run Islamic Republic Of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

According to the media outlet, the incident unfolded on a bus. The hostage-taker was reportedly armed with a knife.

The man was detained minutes after the IRIB report.

There is no information on casualties.