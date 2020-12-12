Iranian Police Detain Armed Hostage-Taker In City Of Qom - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:25 PM
Iranian police on Saturday detained an assailant, who took 10 people hostage in the city of Qom, the state-run Islamic Republic Of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported
According to the media outlet, the incident unfolded on a bus. The hostage-taker was reportedly armed with a knife.
The man was detained minutes after the IRIB report.
There is no information on casualties.