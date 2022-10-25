Iranian Police Detain Organizer of Protests in Southwestern Province - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The commander of the law enforcement forces of Iran's southwestern province of Fars, Rahambakhsh Habibi, said on Monday that one of the organizers of the recent protests was detained in Sarvestan county, and his laboratory for the production of incendiary mixtures was destroyed.

Riots have been taking place in Iran for over a month after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was held in custody by the controversial Iranian Morality Police.

"Public security police officers of Sarvestan county, while carrying out technical and specialized actions, identified one of the main persons who led the riots and composed antisocial slogans, and detained him in his apartment in one of the districts of this region... The laboratory for making Molotov cocktails was destroyed, and the accused was sent to the prosecutor's office to undergo legal procedures," Habibi said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital. On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Meanwhile, a series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities.

Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.

On October 4, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced the end of mass protests in the country.