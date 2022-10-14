UrduPoint.com

Iranian Police Release Most Students Arrested During Protests - Member Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Most of the Iranian students who were detained during the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been released, the deputy chair of parliament's Education Committee, Mehdi Esmaili, said on Friday

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities.

"According to a report presented to the Committee, most of the detained students have been released, and only a small number of people are still in custody for a more detailed examination," Esmaili said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 41 people were killed and about 100 were injured during protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad. In this regard, the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Norway, and the French charge d'affaires were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and handed notes of protest in connection with the propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for a coup in Iran.

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said on October 7 that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.

