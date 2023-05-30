UrduPoint.com

Iranian Police Say Detained 750 People, Seized 200 RPGs In Iran's Southeast

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Law enforcement forces in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan have detained 750 members of organized criminal groups and confiscated 200 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs), the head of the provincial police, Doustali Jalilian, said on Tuesday.

the plan, when conducting coordinated operational actions in remote points of the province, a total of 750 people were detained ... among whom were members of 16 organized criminal groups, including armed robbers ... and violators of public order," Jalilian was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Police also seized 82 illegal weapons and 200 RPGs during the operation. In addition, the law enforcement officers confiscated over one tonne of narcotic drugs and detained 60 drug dealers in the region.

