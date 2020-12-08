TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Several people linked to the November 27 assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh have been detained, Assistant to the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

"People who participated in the execution of this murder, some of whom were identified and even detained by our security services, will not escape justice," Abdollahian told the Al-Alam tv channel.