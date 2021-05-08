UrduPoint.com
Iranian Port City Of Bushehr Hit By Huge Fire, No People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:20 AM

Iranian Port City of Bushehr Hit by Huge Fire, No People Injured - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) A huge fire has hit the Iranian port city of Bushehr where a navy military base and an atomic power plant are located, media reported.

The Bushehr Municipality Fire Department says that no people were injured in the incident while the blaze has already been extinguished, the Mehr news agency reported.

The fire reportedly occurred in the area around the Shahid Motahari Square.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

