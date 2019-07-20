Iranian Ports Authority Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Rammed Fishing Boat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK-flagged oil tanker seized off Iranian coast collided with an Iranian fishing boat, the head of ports in the Hormuzgan province said Saturday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards said they boarded the Stena Impero on Friday after it violated international rules, according to Press tv. They did not elaborate.

"Stena Impero crashed into a fishing vessel," Allahmorad Afifipour was quoted as saying by the state Iranian news agency Irna.

He said the ship with a crew of 23 would soon dock in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz. He added the Revolutionary Guard Navy had taken control of the ship.

A spokesperson for the tanker's operator, Northern Marine Management, told Sputnik there were three Russians on board. Other crew members are reported to be of Indian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.