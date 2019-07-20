UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Ports Authority Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Rammed Fishing Boat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:32 PM

Iranian Ports Authority Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Rammed Fishing Boat

The UK-flagged oil tanker seized off Iranian coast collided with an Iranian fishing boat, the head of ports in the Hormuzgan province said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The UK-flagged oil tanker seized off Iranian coast collided with an Iranian fishing boat, the head of ports in the Hormuzgan province said Saturday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards said they boarded the Stena Impero on Friday after it violated international rules, according to Press tv. They did not elaborate.

"Stena Impero crashed into a fishing vessel," Allahmorad Afifipour was quoted as saying by the state Iranian news agency Irna.

He said the ship with a crew of 23 would soon dock in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz. He added the Revolutionary Guard Navy had taken control of the ship.

A spokesperson for the tanker's operator, Northern Marine Management, told Sputnik there were three Russians on board. Other crew members are reported to be of Indian, Latvian and Filipino nationality.

Related Topics

India Oil TV

Recent Stories

Govt denies forensic report of judge Arshad Malik' ..

5 minutes ago

Run of river power projects better option than big ..

44 seconds ago

Female pilot Mariam was flying PIA plane that skid ..

29 minutes ago

Libyan Oil Corporation Says Production Suspended a ..

46 seconds ago

Election to resolve core issues of tribal people, ..

47 seconds ago

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visit to China will furth ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.