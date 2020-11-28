UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Accuses Israel Of Killing Nuclear Physicist Fakhrizadeh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Iranian President Accuses Israel of Killing Nuclear Physicist Fakhrizadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of being behind the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and said that his death will not slow down the country's scientific growth.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the head of its research and innovation center, Fakhrizadeh, had been killed.

"Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance, and their Zionist mercenaries, were stained with the blood of another Iranian, causing deep grief in across the nation for losing a hard-working scientist," Rouhani said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's Mehr news Agency.

The president added that the incident will not disrupt the "scientific growth" of the country and will only make young scientists more determined "to continue the path of this precious martyr."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the killing of the nuclear scientist appeared to involve Israel in some way and should be condemned by the international community, while Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has warned the United States and Israel against "adventuristic" steps.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear Young United States Blood

Recent Stories

'Sorry Sir, I'm already married'

9 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen at the Opening of the 47th Session of ..

19 minutes ago

The discovery of the scientists of Turkmenistan is ..

23 minutes ago

Realme 50 million sales record receives praises fr ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 45 more lives in Pakistan in la ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix Note 8 a master piece of year 2020 is avai ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.