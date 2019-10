(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Tehran will soon use new-generation IR-9 gas centrifuges in its nuclear activity, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday.

"IR-9 centrifuges will soon be introduced and used," Rouhani said during a press conference broadcast by Iranian television.