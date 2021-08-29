UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Appoints New Chief Of National Atomic Organization - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a decree on Sunday appointing Mohammad Eslami as the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the national Mehr news agency reported.

Eslami used to serve as a minister of roads and urban development in the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani.

The AEOI was then headed by Ali Akbar Salehi.

Raisi was inaugurated as president on August 3, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed the president-elect as the leader of the nation.

On Wednesday, Raisi submitted to the parliament a list of candidates for new members of the government, and 18 out of 19 were approved, except for education minister nominee Hossein Baghgoli.

