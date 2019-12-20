Iranian President Arrives in Japan for Official Visit - Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Tokyo on Friday, becoming the first Iranian head of government to pay an official visit to Japan, according to a broadcast by the Japanese NHK TV channel

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Tokyo on Friday, becoming the first Iranian head of government to pay an official visit to Japan, according to a broadcast by the Japanese NHK tv channel.

Rouhani's visit is taking place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with the United States following last week's sanctions imposed by Washington on Iran's shipping companies for alleged weapons trafficking.

Rouhani is set to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, followed by an official reception in his honor.

On Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that negotiations between the two leaders will cover a wide spectrum of topics, including bilateral relations, the current situation in the region and the world, the state of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, and the United States' pressure against Tehran.

Earlier this month, Abe said Tokyo was looking forward to strengthening bilateral partnership with Tehran.