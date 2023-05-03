UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Arrives In Syria For Official Visit For 1st Time Since 2011

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Damascus for an official two-day visit for the first time since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil.

Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements is expected to be signed during the trip.

