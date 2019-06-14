Iranian President Asks JCPOA Participants to Fulfill Commitments as Soon as Possible

Iran asks the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, to fulfill their commitments as soon as possible, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Iran asks the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, to fulfill their commitments as soon as possible, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

"Within the framework of the JCPOA possibilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran asks the other participants of the deal to fulfill their commitments as soon as possible so that Iran could exercise its economic interests that it [the document] envisions," Rouhani said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact. Tehran said that these measures were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.