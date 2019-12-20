Iranian President Begins Talks With Japanese Prime Minister During Visit to Tokyo- Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has begun talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the former two-day visit to Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has begun talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the former two-day visit to Tokyo, Japanese media reported on Friday.

This marks the first visit by an Iranian president to the Asian nation in 19 years. The meeting comes six months after Abe flew to Tehran amid a US-Iranian standoff in the Persian Gulf. Rouhani and Abe are set to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, these talks are part of Tokyo's efforts to reduce tensions in the middle East.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Abe is expected to explain why Japan is considering dispatching the Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East. The summit is set to last for one hour and half, the tv channel noted.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Rouhani said in a meeting with Abe that he "strongly condemned" the� withdrawal of the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal, and urged other countries, including Japan, to preserve the agreement.