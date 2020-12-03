UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Calls On Elites To Let Gov't Finalize Nuclear Issue Via Diplomacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:41 PM

Iranian President Calls on Elites to Let Gov't Finalize Nuclear Issue Via Diplomacy

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commenting on the law on the intensification of the country's nuclear activities, on Thursday called on the country's political elites to allow the government to further resolve the issue through diplomacy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commenting on the law on the intensification of the country's nuclear activities, on Thursday called on the country's political elites to allow the government to further resolve the issue through diplomacy.

On Sunday, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed "The strategic measure for the removal of sanctions." The Iranian Guardian Council, which checks bills for compliance with the constitution, approved the parliament's project to re-energize nuclear activity.

"Let those who have more than twenty years of experience in this matter, those who know what to do, those who have achieved success in diplomacy, repeatedly wining against the United States in the UN, painstakingly deal with the issue. Let us do our job," Rouhani said, in comments broadcast on Iranian television.

The parliament has suggested that the government reject an additional agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency on checks if the parties to the deal fail to adhere to it.

According to the bill, Iran will be producing at least 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium annually. Iran is currently enriching uranium at a level above 4 percent, slightly higher than the 3.67 percent prescribed by the nuclear deal.

The bill also authorizes the use of IR-2M uranium enrichment centrifuges and IR-6 centrifuges, while the nuclear deal provides for the use of the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The bill has been in preparation for several months, but the parliament passed it in an accelerated manner after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center. Iranian officials, such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have accused Israel of being responsible for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Iran Parliament Nuclear Job United States Sunday TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

19 seconds ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

20 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

22 seconds ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.