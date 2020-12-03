(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commenting on the law on the intensification of the country's nuclear activities, on Thursday called on the country's political elites to allow the government to further resolve the issue through diplomacy.

On Sunday, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed "The strategic measure for the removal of sanctions." The Iranian Guardian Council, which checks bills for compliance with the constitution, approved the parliament's project to re-energize nuclear activity.

"Let those who have more than twenty years of experience in this matter, those who know what to do, those who have achieved success in diplomacy, repeatedly wining against the United States in the UN, painstakingly deal with the issue. Let us do our job," Rouhani said, in comments broadcast on Iranian television.

The parliament has suggested that the government reject an additional agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency on checks if the parties to the deal fail to adhere to it.

According to the bill, Iran will be producing at least 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium annually. Iran is currently enriching uranium at a level above 4 percent, slightly higher than the 3.67 percent prescribed by the nuclear deal.

The bill also authorizes the use of IR-2M uranium enrichment centrifuges and IR-6 centrifuges, while the nuclear deal provides for the use of the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

The bill has been in preparation for several months, but the parliament passed it in an accelerated manner after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center. Iranian officials, such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have accused Israel of being responsible for the attack.