MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi told Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a phone conversation on Wednesday that his country would continue to support Palestine until its liberation.

"I assure you that Iran will continue to defend Palestine and support its people until their liberation," Raisi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Tehran advocates for the concept of an independent Palestinian state and has repeatedly pledged support in negotiations with Hamas officials. According to the Palestinian authorities, Iran is supporting Hamas financially and in concrete military aid.

Iran's position stems from a years-long tensions with Israel. Apart from Hamas, Tehran has been supporting other militant movements, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which are at loggerheads with Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been undermining Iran's position in the region by such means as promoting sanctions against Tehran.