Iranian President-Elect Convenes Meeting on Water Shortages in Khuzestan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has convened an emergency meeting to look into water shortages in the southwestern province of Khuzestan without waiting for the formation of a new government.

"We should not wait for the inauguration of the new government, because we know what issues the residents of Khuzestan are facing now ... It is necessary to investigate the situation in the province," Raisi was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster on Thursday.

Southwestern Iran was plunged into the water crisis after the worst drought in the past 50 years.

According to an Iranian water supply and sanitation company, out of 304 cities in the country suffering drought, 101 are in the red zone, which means they are experiencing an acute shortage of water.

In the afflicted Khuzestan province, people took to streets to accuse the government of overlooking the problem. Iranian media reported that severe water shortages have led to mass protests, looting and even fatal shootings.