UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President-Elect Convenes Meeting On Water Shortages In Khuzestan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iranian President-Elect Convenes Meeting on Water Shortages in Khuzestan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has convened an emergency meeting to look into water shortages in the southwestern province of Khuzestan without waiting for the formation of a new government.

"We should not wait for the inauguration of the new government, because we know what issues the residents of Khuzestan are facing now ... It is necessary to investigate the situation in the province," Raisi was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster on Thursday.

Southwestern Iran was plunged into the water crisis after the worst drought in the past 50 years.

According to an Iranian water supply and sanitation company, out of 304 cities in the country suffering drought, 101 are in the red zone, which means they are experiencing an acute shortage of water.

In the afflicted Khuzestan province, people took to streets to accuse the government of overlooking the problem. Iranian media reported that severe water shortages have led to mass protests, looting and even fatal shootings.

Related Topics

Shortage Iran Water Drought Red Zone Company Media Government

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

2 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

5 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.