Iranian President-Elect Replies To Putin's Congratulations On His Election

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Iranian President-Elect Replies to Putin's Congratulations on His Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has replied to Russian President Vladimir Putin's congratulations on his election victory, with the letter handed over by the ambassador in Moscow, the Iranian embassy said.

Putin congratulated Raisi on June 19, expressing hope for further development of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

"On Tuesday, July 6, our Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met with Russian presidential aide Russia Andrei Fursenko and handed him a written reply from Ebrahim Raisi to congratulations on his election as the president of Iran," the embassy said.

The ambassador expressed hope that during the Raisi presidency, Moscow-Tehran relations and cooperation would significantly grow.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race with nearly 62% of the vote.

