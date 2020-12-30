The expiration of Donald Trump's presidential mandate in the United States will result in the stabilization of the security environment in the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The expiration of Donald Trump's presidential mandate in the United States will result in the stabilization of the security environment in the middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"In several days, the reign of this cruel murderer will be over and his life will end up in the dump. I am convinced that the security and stability situation in the region will greatly improve after Trump," Rouhani said in a televised address.

The outgoing US president, together with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, are blamed in Iran for authorizing the assassination of prominent Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani earlier this year.

Rouhani said Tehran would not consider Soleimani fully vindicated so long as the United States maintains presence in the region.

Gen. Qasem Soleimani was the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force. On January 3, the military was assassinated by US troops near the airport of Baghdad, Iraq's capital. Washington held him responsible for an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad several days before that.