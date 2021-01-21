Iranian President Eyes Place in Top Tier of Gas Exporters

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that he wanted his country to become one of the world's top five gas exporters in the coming years and would work toward that goal

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that he wanted his country to become one of the world's top five gas exporters in the coming years and would work toward that goal.

"We must export gas to the countries south and east of our country, rather than only to the west. It is an important work and we must plan ahead for the succeeding governments," he said in a statement.

Rouhani said Iran commanded some of the largest gas reserves in the world estimated at 32 trillion cubic meters. Earlier in the day he inaugurated a gas refinery on the Persian Gulf coast, which will reportedly process 56 million cubic meters of associated petroleum gas a day.

Iran has been also preparing to ramp up oil production to pre-2018 levels after US President Joe Biden said he would return his country to the 2015 nuclear deal and scrap sanctions on Iran if Tehran agreed to comply with its terms.